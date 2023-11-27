SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Tis’ the season for having a fun, old-fashioned, family Christmas – it’s what our forefathers did, they walked out into the woods, they picked out that special tree, and they cut it down with their bare hands.

Utahns can too; you just need to make sure you have a permit – and you bring a saw.

Permits are now on sale according to where you want to cut down that magnificent specimen of holiday tradition. Permits are offered through the Bureau of Land Management and The National Forest Service. Permits can be purchased online and in person during regular business hours at local field offices. Permits range in price from $10 to $20 depending on just how majestic you want your tree to be. (Note: Trees do not come with decorations.)

(Adobe Stock)

Trees should never be cut from private land not owned by the tree hunter and never cut trees from newly planted areas. Maps are available on each agency’s website to help you make decisions on the best place to harvest. There are limits on the number of permits and certain trees, while they may look like the perfect Yuletide symbol, cannot be cut.

Here are a few tips and tricks from the BLM on making that trek out into the wild to harvest your tree fun and safe for the whole family.

Safety Tips:

Stay on designated roads and respect private land. Some tree-cutting areas may be inaccessible after snowfall – early season cutting is advisable.

Be prepared! Tree-cutters traveling through Utah’s public lands should be prepared for poor road conditions or inclement weather. Make sure you have everything you need for an outdoor venture including warm clothes, food, water, and safety equipment.

Let someone know where you’ll be going and when you plan to return. If you get stranded, call for help, and stay with your group and vehicle until help arrives.

Please dispose of trees properly. Consider composting or using the tree as firewood, if those are options available to you.

Keep in mind that hunting seasons are usually open during these times, so wearing bright colors is advisable.

Tree Cutting Tips: