SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Our pets may love to play outside in the summer, but it’s important for us to protect them when the temperatures are heating up. The Humane Society of Utah shared tips with ABC4 on what you can do to keep your pets cool and comfortable.

“As the weather heats up, we want to take into consideration our pets, both dogs and cats, and how they handle the heat differently,” said Humane Society of Utah Director of Marketing and Communications Guinnevere Shuster.

Dogs and cats don’t sweat like we do, which means they can overheat more easily.

“They pant, so it takes a little bit more for them to cool down and they need a little bit more water when it gets hot out,” she said, recommending that you always have easily accessible water at all times both indoors and outdoors. “They also need cooler environments, so shady areas, so if you leave them outside in the backyard and they’re in the full sun, it’s going to be harder for them to cool down.”

Shuster shared that when it comes to walking dogs in the summer, hot pavement can burn their paws so it’s best to keep that for the morning or evening when it’s cooler. You can also test how hot it is by putting the back of your hand to the ground for a few seconds — if it’s too hot for you, it’s too hot for them to walk.

She said it’s important to never leave your pet in the car in the summer, not even for a short amount of time.

“Even if you’re parked in the shade or have your windows cracked, it can take a matter of 10 minutes or less for it to get too hot where it becomes dangerous where an animal can potentially overheat and pass away,” she said.

When the hot sun is bearing down, there are still some other ways you can still spend time with your pets. Shuster said you can get a kiddie pool as a fun way for them to cool off – or head indoors for games and other activities.

“If it’s too hot to take your pet outside, you can provide them with games and puzzle feeders and frozen treats and stuff like that indoors. A lot of times people think that we need to exercise our pets or dogs to get their high energy levels down and sometimes just providing them with that mental stimulation can go a long way and tire them out just as good as a jog or run would do,” she said.

Shuster also shared some signs of heat exhaustion so pet owners can watch out for it and help their pets quickly.

“Excessive panting or excessive drooling. If a dog starts circling or they look kind of frantic, those can be signs of heat exhaustion….and also if their eyes look really glossy and if their gums turn pale or if they become really dry.”

If your pet is experiencing any of these, you’ll want to get your pet out of the heat and to a vet.