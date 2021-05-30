Tips for hiking during Memorial Day weekend

UTAH (ABC4) – As many decide to head out to enjoy the long Memorial Day weekend, local authorities are reminding the general public of tips to consider when hiking.

“It looks like we’re going to have a pretty nice three-day weekend. Please make sure you’re fully prepared for your adventure,” shares the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team.

According to officials, if hiking at higher elevations, it is recommended to bring proper gear for they are the tools needed to survive when embarking into Utah’s wilderness.

For those planning on climbing Utah’s peaks, SLCOSAR reminds hikers of the snow still present at the higher elevations at most locations.

“Running shoes and micro-spikes are not adequate footwear in deep snow or on steep slopes,” SLCOSAR shares. “We’ve already had several bad accidents and two deaths in Salt Lake County just in the past 7 days from falls related to slipping. This is also the time of year people unknowingly fall through snow bridges on the lower angle snowfields.”

The Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team shares that tools like a crampon (an ice ax) are very important to carry when climbing Utah’s mountains. Officials advise the general public to gain knowledge on how to use them, as they are essential this time of year especially on the snow-covered peaks and ridges.

Another tip, the team shares regards having an understanding of first aid.

“Be prepared to provide essential first aid to an injured party in your group if necessary. Have first aid supplies and know how to use them,” they add.

According to officials it is essential to have a first aid kit with you at all times when adventuring outdoors. They are the supplies needed to help with de-escalating a potential hazardous incident.

“Help could be hours away,” The Salt Lake County Search and Rescue chimes. “If you or someone in your group gets injured your first call should always be to 9-1-1.”

Another tip the team shares is to bring food. Officials say it is vital to bring an abundance.

“Always have enough food, water, and other gear to be self-sufficient for 24 hours,” they share.

According to the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue, it is also very important to bring a headlamp and extra batteries in case you end up walking out in the dark.

However you may decide to spend Memorial Day Weekend, we at ABC4 hope you stay safe and have fun.