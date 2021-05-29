Tips for drivers celebrating Memorial Day weekend

UTAH (ABC4) – As many head out for Memorial Day weekend, law enforcement across the state are urging drivers to stay safe.

According to the Provo Police Department, there are three things to keep in mind before hitting the roads.

Plan ahead Officers say that as you head out for Memorial Day weekend, have a plan whether you’re driving, riding, or hosting. They say if you are drinking, or someone you know is, it is in everyone’s best interest to plan a safe and sober ride home.

“Don’t let someone get behind the wheel if that person has been drinking,” they add.

According to the department, planning ahead and ensuring all parties involved in your Memorial Day weekend have a safe and sober ride home is essential. Gathering with friends and family can be a fun experience but if you aren’t safe, it could make events turn for the worst.

Be Safe When out on Utah roads, it is vital to be prepared. The Provo Police Department highly recommends that those driving or riding in a car wear a seatbelt.

Putting on your seatbelt is a small action but pays a great reward. Officers say, wearing a seatbelt is a person’s best defense against impaired drivers.

Report to authorities

When out on the road this weekend, the Provo Police Department is urging drivers to not only pay attention to their own driving but to also other drivers passing by.

Officers say if you see an impaired or drunk driver out on the streets, it is vital to call 911.

As many continue to venture out and enjoy the warm weekend, law enforcement across the state are pushing for safer roads.

On May 28, Utah Highway Patrol partnered up with the Navajo Police Department to implement just that.

“Yesterday our Moab Troopers teamed up with the Navajo Police Department for a safe roads project,” shares the Utah Highway Patrol. “This is coordinated effort to promote public safety with visitors to the Navajo Nation Reservation along with local enforcement.”

However you may decide to spend Memorial Day weekend, we at ABC4 advise you drive safe and have fun.