Tip about threat of violence at two Utah school leads to arrest

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A student tipline app is to thank for preventing something terrible after a threat of violence was made against two schools in the Jordan School District.

The Safe UT app has received 891 tips about potential school threats in a little more than two years. Friday, those numbers increased after a threat of violence at two Utah schools.

Parents of students at Copper Hills High School and Sunset Ridge Middle School received an email on Friday morning from school officials in regards to a threat of school violence.

According to the email, West Jordan police arrested a suspect and an investigation is underway.

Robyn Moody says her daughter attends Salt Lake County high school and when she read the email, it was nerve-wracking.

“It said that there was kinda like a threat of violence and it immediately just scares you – hoping that your kid is OK,” Moody said.

While officials were able to handle the threat before something could have happened, Moody said she’s grateful a report was made through the Safe UT app.

“My son actually learned about the SAFE app and he’s got it on his phone, and my daughter doesn’t, but you know,” Moody said, “she’s gonna put it, but I mean I think that’s how it got taken care of so quickly. You know, if you see something, say something.”

Jordan School District official Doug Flagler said student safety is a priority and the app is just one of the ways it’s helping.

“We can’t stress enough at how valuable this partnership is. To be able to work with law enforcement, to have the SAFE UT app, it is so invaluable to us and to the safety of our schools,” Flagler said.

Information collected by the University of Utah – who is a partner of the state founded app – found of the 891 total potential school threat tips, 536 were reports of the same incident, and 87 were false or inaccurate.

Officials at the U say on average, the app is receiving and responding to almost one potential school threat per day throughout the state.

What others are clicking on: