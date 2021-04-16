Timpanogos Cave tours returning in May

AMERICAN FORK, Utah (ABC4) – For the first time since 2020, you can tour the Timpanogos Cave.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, tours of the national monument were suspended. Now, the National Park Service says it will resume limited summer cave tours starting on Friday, May 28.

Advance tickets will be available starting April 28 at recreation.gov.

Masks will be required throughout the tour as well as outside the cave entrance and exit. Masks must cover both your mouth and nose.

The National Park Service says masks are required in the visitor center and restrooms, but aren’t required while hiking the cave trail, as long as social distancing is maintained.

Tours of the Timpanogos Cave will be reduced to 14 persons per group to allow for distances between household groups at all times while inside the cave. The number of tours will also be limited to allow rangers time to sanitize handrails and other surfaces throughout the day.

“We are happy to welcome visitors back to the park caves,” says Superintendent Jim Ireland, “but this plan really depends on the support and cooperation of all of our visitors this summer, especially compliance with the mask requirement inside the dark, wet cave system. If everyone works together, we hope to safely continue tours throughout the summer.”

If you are looking to purchase cave tour tickets, the National Park Service encourages you to buy them up to 30 days ahead of time.

New this year, e-tickets can be delivered directly to your phone or mobile device.

For more information on purchasing tickets, updated pricing, tour schedules, and other programs, visit the National Park Service’s website.