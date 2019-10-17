Time capsule from 1887 found in old junior high building opened

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – It was a day full of history — and discovery — in downtown Salt Lake City where officials at the Utah State Archives and records service building opened a time capsule circa 1887.

The capsule had been discovered in the old Central Junior High School in Ogden when it was demolished nearly 60 years ago.

Officials unveiled the items inside for the first time since it was found.

Among the items inside were chewing gum, a photograph of the school, a newspaper, and other documents from the time period.

The unveiling is part of an Archives Month celebration going on throughout October.

