Tiebreaker in race for Morgan County Council could come down to a coin toss

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah – The Morgan County Council District 3 race ended in a tie and in a rare, yet legal event, Judges from Utah’s Second Judicial District will gather to decide a winner.

Candidates Jared Andersen and Cindy Carter each received 541 votes, according to the Morgan County Clerk’s Office.

In an event that hasn’t occurred in at over 10 years, Presiding Judge David Connors, Associate

Presiding Judge Michael DiReda, and Judge Noel Hyde will meet at the Morgan County Council

chamber on Thursday July 30 to draw lots to determine the winner.

It is up to the judges to determine a method and some options include a coin toss, drawing straws, or

drawing names out of a hat.

As of Tuesday, neither candidate had requested a recount, which by law was the last day to request one

Dictated by Utah Code 20A-9-403(6)(b) states when a tie vote occurs in any primary election for any county office, the district court judges of the district in which the county is located shall, at a public meeting called by the judges and in the presence of the candidates involved, select the nominee by lot cast in whatever manner the judges determine.