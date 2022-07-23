AMERICAN FORK CANYON, Utah (ABC4) – Utah Fire Info reports that the Tibble Fire has kicked up in American Fork Canyon.

Fire officials say the fire is approximately 1/2 acre in size.

The fire is reportedly located north of SR-92 and west of SR-144 in American Fork Canyon, in the steep rocky terrain of Lone Peak Wilderness.

Echo, Grey Cliffs, Tank canyon and Box Elder trail are temporarily closed due to fire activity and helicopter operations, officials say.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.