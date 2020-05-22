Thrift stores take COVID-19 precautions

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Thrift stores have taken a hit amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Specifically with concerns from customers when buying second-hand clothing.

Rachel Johnson both shops and works at Uptown Cheapskate in South Jordan.

“I do worry about other people washing their clothes before they bring them in, but I always wash then before I go home,” said Rachel Johnson.

According to WebMD, it’s harder to catch COVID-19 from soft surfaces like fabric.

To be safe, Uptown has made changes on how it operates which includes how it buys used items from the public.

“Right now, we’re doing it by appointment only,” said Saydee Wilson, a buyer. “We’re allowing two per hour. So every 20 minutes we’re doing a buy.”

Once arriving to an appointment, a seller is instructed to lay their clothing in a basket. Only washed items are accepted.

For shoppers, there’s also tape on the ground to enforce social distancing while only about 20 people are allowed in the store at a time.

“We’re keeping the front door open so that no one is touching the handle,” said Wilson.

Uptown Cheapskate is only one of several thrift stores open in the area. Goodwill is open, but not accepting donations. Desert Industries has temporarily closed all of its locations.

A sign outside of its Riverton store states it’s “closed to support community health.”