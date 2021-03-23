SOUTHERN UTAH NEWS: Beaver, Garfield, Iron, Kane, Piute, San Juan, Washington, and Wayne counties

Three-year-old killed in Kane County 4×4 vehicle accident

KANAB, Utah (ABC4) – A 3-year-old is dead after a 4×4 vehicle accident in Kane County over the weekend.

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office says Thomas Clarkson of Kanab was riding on a 4×4 vehicle on Sunday, March 21.

Authorities say the vehicle rolled over while climbing a steep trail in the Hog Canyon trail area, just north of Kanab.

His parents and four siblings were also in the vehicle at the time, but the Sheriff’s Office says they received only minor injuries.

“We wish to express our condolences to the Clarkson family,” the Kane County Sheriff’s Office says.

