Three units dispatched to fight Payson residential fire

PAYSON, Utah (ABC4 News) – Payson Fire and Rescue responded to a residential fire Wednesday night at 700 South 600 West around 10:30 p.m., according to a post on Facebook.
Santaquin Fire and Salem Fire offered immediate aid. Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.
