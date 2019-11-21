Three units dispatched to fight Payson residential fire

PAYSON, Utah (ABC4 News) – Payson Fire and Rescue responded to a residential fire Wednesday night at 700 South 600 West around 10:30 p.m., according to a post on Facebook.

Santaquin Fire and Salem Fire offered immediate aid. Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

