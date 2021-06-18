Three staff members at Utah State Prison test positive for COVID-19

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – Three staff members at the Utah State Prison have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Utah Department of Corrections reports the staff members work in the Olympus Facility, which has now been placed on quarantine.

Visiting, volunteer, and religious have been canceled for the weekend and testing will be initiated.

According to UDOC, only a few of the 124 incarcerated individuals housed at the Olympus Facility have not received a COVID-19 vaccine, though all have been offered the vaccine.

As of Friday, June 18, over 70% of incarcerated individuals at the Utah State Prison in Draper have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Wednesday, UDOC announced the return of in-person visitation.