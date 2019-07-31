Three sisters, reported as overdue Tuesday, found safe in Emery County

EMERY COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Three sisters, reported overdue in Emery County have been found safe, according to sheriff’s deputies.

According to a post on Emery County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the three sisters from northern Utah were located in good condition on Tuesday evening.

The post stated the woman left Monday morning to the Hidden Splendor area of Emery County, maneuvering a slot canyon known as The Squeeze.

The women had told family members they would be back sometime between 10 p.m. and midnight and would call family in the morning when they reached an area with cell service.

At 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, a family member called ECSO Dispatch Center reporting the sisters were overdue. At the time the call came in, the DPS helicopter and other sheriff’s office personnel were all in Layton at the Governor’s Public Safety Summit.

Photo: Emery County

Photo: Emery County

Photo: Emery County

The DPS helicopter launched from the parking lot at the Davis Convention Center with Captain Ekker onboard. They were able to locate the women around 6 p.m. walking along the Muddy River.

While maneuvering the canyon, the women said the conditions required more time than anticipated. Remaining calm and confident, and using canyoneering best practices to work through situations to ensure safety, the women spent the night on the trail and started out on Tuesday morning.

Deputies said the women were experienced, had studied the area, and had the proper equipment and emergency gear including food and a water filtration system. They also had the means to stay warm through the night and had told family members where they were going and when they expected to return.

The post continues to state the women expressed their appreciation for the concern and professionalism of all involved, and ECSO expresses thanks to the State DPS helicopter and crew for their continued support in Emery County.

