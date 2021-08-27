UPDATE: One arrested, search for others underway after SLC triple shooting

FRIDAY 8/27/2021 11:08 a.m.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – One person is in custody and police are searching for more after a shooting early Friday morning in downtown Salt Lake City. Three people were shot and injured in the incident.

At around 2 a.m. Friday morning, Salt Lake City Police received multiple calls about a shooting near 32 East Exchange Place. When they arrived on scene, police say they spoke with witnesses and found three people with gunshot wounds. Officers immediately began rendering first aid before paramedics transported the three men – ages 22, 25, and 31 – to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Based on witness statements, investigators believe the shooting happened after a fight between several people. The specific circumstances to the fight and the shooting are under investigation. Police say they have taken 32-year-old Justin Singer in custody on three counts of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury. He is alleged to be the shooting suspect but is accused of participating in the events leading up to the shooting.

Arresting documents say Singer brought the shooting suspect to the scene in a vehicle before causing a fight by punching one of the victims in the face. This created a larger fight, which police say led to the shooting.

Salt Lake City Police say there are likely additional suspects and are taking investigative steps to identify those people. They also believe several witnesses left the area before giving statements to officers. If you have any information about this case, or witnessed the incident and have yet to speak with law enforcement, Salt Lake City Police ask that you contact them at 801-799-3000 and reference case number 21-154672.

ORIGINAL STORY: Three shot near Salt Lake City’s Main Street

FRIDAY 8/27/2021 8:18 a.m.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Three people are recovering after Salt Lake City Police say they were shot early Friday morning. Detectives say they are early in their investigation.

At around 2 a.m. Friday, Salt Lake City Police responded to the area of 320 S. Main Streat for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, they found three men with gunshot wounds, all non-life-threatening.

Authorities say they are early in their investigation but believe an altercation occurred ahead of the shooting.

Salt Lake City Police tell ABC4.com there is no threat to the public.