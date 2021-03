OREM, Utah (ABC4) – Officers are on the scene of a stabbing at a Denny’s in Orem.

Officers say they responded to reports of a stabbing and got to the scene to find three victims who were wounded.

All the victims are reportedly in stable condition and are receiving medical treatment.

Police say there is no further danger to the public. No other information about the incident has been made available.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as they become available.