SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the locations for the Vienna Austria Temple, Harrisburg Pennsylvania Temple, and the Winchester Virginia Temple.

The Vienna Austria Temple was announced in April 2021. It will be located on an almost one-acre site on Silbergasse 2, Vienna. The temple will be the first temple in the country. The temple will be a multi-story building of approximately 15,000 square feet. The temple will serve the nearly 4,700 members of the Church in Austria as well as surrounding areas.

The Harrisburg Pennsylvania Temple was announced in April 2023 and will be the third temple in Pennsylvania. It will be located at 605 Rutherford Road, Harrisburg. The structure is a single-story building, approximately 20,000 square feet. There are currently more than 52,000 members of the Church in Pennsylvania.

The Winchester Virginia temple was also announced in April 2023 and will be located on an 11.27-acre site at 200 Merrimans Lane in Winchester. It will be a 30,000-square-foot single-story building. The Winchester Temple will be the state’s third temple. There are more than 97,000 members of the Church in Virginia.

The Church will be releasing exterior renderings and groundbreaking dates in the future.