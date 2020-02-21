Three more arrested in connection attack on black missionary

PAYSON, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Nephi man and two teenagers were taken into custody connection with an attack on a black missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Payson police said the missionary was assaulted by a group of “5 to 6” individuals in the area of 200 North 100 East in late January.

The victim told police the suspects called him racial slurs and physically attacked him by punching him in the head and face and kicking him.

After the attack, police received descriptions of the suspects. Sebastian and Malachi West were the first to be arrested. The Utah County Attorney’s Office announced the two men would face hate crime charges.

Police said as the investigation continued, three more suspects were identified and interviewed. Investigators believe these three were directly involved in the incident. Police said two admitted to being involved but claimed self-defense, and the third individual was implicated through other information.

Nathan Thomas, of Nephi, was booked in the Utah County Jail on suspicion of criminal mischief and assault. The two other individuals are 16 and 17 years old, so their information will not be released.

The 17-year-old faces charges of criminal mischief and assault, and the 16-year-old faces charges of aggravated assault, criminal mischief, and obstruction of justice. Police said both teens were booked into the Slate Canyon Detention Center.

Payson police have requested a gang enhancement and hate crime classification for all potential charges.

