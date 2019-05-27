Three men booked into jail for attempting to lure young teens for sex

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Logan Blackman (Left) Lance James (upper right) Paulo Marcelo Rios-Ugarte (lower right)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) - On Thursday the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force and local officers used a social media app to help put three men behind bars for attempting to lure young teens over the internet to meet up for sex.

According to arresting documents, an undercover officer was contacted by a man with the user name "Top Looking" which was later determined to mean he is looking for a sexual partner.

The suspect, identified as Logan Blackman, was told the teen he was talking to is 13. When told his age, Blackman's response was "that's honestly really hot lol", documents state.

Police said the conversation quickly turned sexual and Blackman told the minor he wanted to meet for sex and asked the minor to exchange nude photos, according to court documents.

Documents further stated Blackman then made arrangements with the minor to meet in the area where they both lived. When Blackman arrived, he was taken into custody.

During a search of Blackman's phone, police discovered he had sent sexual pictures and messages the previous day to an actual 16-year-old boy and had arranged to meet the teen for sex, documents state.

Blackman told officers he "jokingly" told the 16-year-old they should do something sexual with the elementary school kids and mentioned "3-way with a Kindergartner", according to arresting documents.

Police discovered texts to the 16-year-old where Blackman stated "there's an elementary school across the street, we should do something sexual with that", documents state.

Documents further stated when the 16-year-old asked if he was serious Blackman said "nah I was just messing with you, although if you liked it I really wouldn't care".

Blackman admitted to police he had a sexual attraction to minors, document state.

Blackman was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on three second-degree felony counts of enticing a minor over the internet, six second-degree felony counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and three third-degree felony counts of dealing in materials harmful to a minor.

A background check on Blackman shows no criminal history in Utah.

During the same sting operation, an undercover officer was pretending to be a 13-year-old girl when they were contacted by a user named "just bored", later identified as 23-year-old Lance Lane James. When told the girl was 13, he replied that he was 23, arresting documents state.

During the conversation, James made arrangements to meet for the purpose of engaging in sexual activity, and they arranged to meet in the church parking lot located at 1515 South 200 East.

When he arrived, he called the individual he thought was a 13-year-old girl and said he was there. He was met by officers who took him into custody, according to documents.

He is facing one count second-degree felony enticing a minor over the internet.

A background check on James shows a criminal history of underage drinking and possession of marijuana or spice.

Police in Park City, along with a member of the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force were pretending to be a 13-year-old girl on a social media app when they were contacted by 20-year-old Paulo Marcelo Rios-Ugarte, arresting documents state.

Rios-Ugarte said he was interested in having sex with the girl and that he had a condom. Rios-Ugarte then showed up at a prearranged location where he was met by officials and arrested, documents state.

He was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on one count second-degree felony enticing a minor over the internet.

We were unable to locate a criminal history in Utah for Rios-Ugarte.

Report child pornography to law enforcement by contacting the ICAC Tip Line at 801.281.1211 or your local law enforcement agency.

