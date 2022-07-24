WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Three people were shot and killed nearby a West Jordan house party Saturday night, police say.

At 10:46 p.m., West Jordan Police officers responded to the area of 3355 W 6920 S on a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers discovered three people had been shot, one of whom was dead at the scene. The two others were taken to the hospital where they reportedly succumbed to their injuries.

All three victims, one adult and two juveniles, have been identified as having gang ties. Their identities are not being released at this time.

Investigators have identified a juvenile suspect, who has since been taken into custody. A firearm was also recovered as evidence.

West Jordan Police say they are following up on additional leads, and more arrests are anticipated.

The State Crime Lab and Metro Gang Unit are assisting in the investigation, and more information will be provided as the investigation continues.

Deputy Chief Richard Bell of the West Jordan Police Dept. has released the following statement:

“We believe that this act of violence was a planned, targeted act and that there is not currently a

risk to the general public. We extend our condolences to the families of the deceased and will

continue to work to identify and arrest those responsible. We ask that any members of the public

who may have information that could help this investigation to contact West Jordan Police

Dispatch at 801-840-4000 referencing case WJ22-36475.”

No further information is currently available.