Three killed in Davis County plane crash, authorities say

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – Three people are dead after a plane crashed in Davis County.

The Davis County Sheriff’s Office tells ABC4 the crash happened east of Bountiful in a remote area in the mountains between 6:30 and 7 Sunday night.

Authorities say three people were killed when the Cessna plane crashed.

No additional details are available at this time. ABC4 will update this story as information becomes available.

This crash comes two months after a plane crashed in Tooele County, killing a woman and her granddaughter. That crash sparked the Morgan Canyon Fire.

In late June, a man was killed after his plane crashed through the roof of a North Logan home.

