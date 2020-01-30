Three injured following crash involving multiple vehicles

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Two vehicles collided in an intersection after one of them ran a red light shortly after 10 p.m. on Wednesday, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred near State Route-165 at 1700 S.

Following the crash, one of the vehicles, a Chevy Tahoe truck, hit three stationary vehicles in northbound lanes. Both occupants in the other vehicle, a Nissan pickup, were unrestrained and the driver was ejected. Both were in serious condition.

Courtesy: Utah Highway Patrol

The passenger in the Chevy Tahoe needed to be extricated from the vehicle and is believed to have suffered non-life threatening injuries. There were no other injuries reported, and SR-165 closed for four hours.

What others are clicking on: