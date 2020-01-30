Three injured following crash involving multiple vehicles

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Two vehicles collided in an intersection after one of them ran a red light shortly after 10 p.m. on Wednesday, according to Utah Highway Patrol.
The crash occurred near State Route-165 at 1700 S.
Following the crash, one of the vehicles, a Chevy Tahoe truck, hit three stationary vehicles in northbound lanes. Both occupants in the other vehicle, a Nissan pickup, were unrestrained and the driver was ejected. Both were in serious condition.
The passenger in the Chevy Tahoe needed to be extricated from the vehicle and is believed to have suffered non-life threatening injuries. There were no other injuries reported, and SR-165 closed for four hours.
