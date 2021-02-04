Three injured after two commercial vehicles collide in Weber County

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Three people were injured after a crash between two commercial vehicles in Weber County.

The Weber Fire District says crews were called to a traffic accident at the intersection of 3500 West and 12th Street at around 7:40 a.m.

While a cause of the crash has not been released, authorities say all three people had minor injuries with one being transported to the hospital.

Photos shared by the Weber Fire District show a truck frequently used for trimming trees and another truck hauling what appears to be rocks.

No other details are available at this time.