Three finalists chosen for The University of Utah’s next president

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Following a national search, three finalists have been recommended to the Utah Board of Higher Education to become the University of Utah‘s next president.

The finalists- Jayathi Y. Murphy, Ph.D., Taylor R. Randall, Ph.D., and Carrie L. Byington, M.D.- will meet with faculty, staff, students, trustees, and administration and participate in public meetings on Wednesday, August 2, 2021. The public will have the opportunity to ask each candidate questions.

The public meetings will take place in the University of Utah Marriott Library Gould Auditorium. Members of the campus community and the public are welcome to attend in-person or virtual sessions at utah.edu/live.

To share feedback on the candidates, participants can send an email to utahpresidentialsearch.ushe.edu or submit feedback anonymously by candidate at presidentsearch.utah.edu. There is also the option to submit written comments during the presentations on August 4. All feedback must be given that day before midnight.

Currently, the Utah Board of Education is planning a public meeting at Rice-Eccles Stadium at 5 p.m. to choose the University’s next president.

The candidates will present at the following times on August 4, 2021:

Jayathi Y. Murphy- 12:30 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Taylor R. Randall- 1:45 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Carrie L. Byington- 3:00 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Visit presidentsearch.utah.edu to learn about each candidate.