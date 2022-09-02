UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) has confirmed three additional Utah counties with the avian flu.

The DWR believes the fall migration of birds caused Davis, Sanpete and Millard County to join the other six Utah counties with a positive case.

Although the positive detections decreased throughout the summer months, the DWR states there has been a recent increase in positive cases over the past couple of weeks.

Davis County

In Davis County, three geese, an owl, a cinnamon teal and two eared grebes were all found to have the avian flu throughout the month of August.

Sanpete County

Officials found a Canada goose dead in Mt. Pleasant with the avian flu.

Millard County

In Millard County, another Canada goose, a fourth throughout the state, was found dead near Delta.

After officials found the birds, samples were sent to the National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Ames, Iowa which confirmed avian influenza.

As of Aug. 30, 2022, a total of 44 birds and two red foxes have tested positive for avian influenza. The birds infected with the virus include raptors and waterbirds, specifically Canada geese, great horned owls, hawks, pelicans, turkey vultures, grebes, gulls and ducks.

With waterfowl season just a month away, the DWR has some tips to keep you and your hunting dog safe.