Three arrested for alleged involvement in kidnapping, death of Kearns woman

KEARNS, Utah (ABC4) – Three more people have been arrested in connection with the alleged kidnapping and murder of a Kearns woman.

In mid-February, Unified Police asked for the community’s help in locating 25-year-old Conzuelo “Nicole” Solorio-Romero, who had been forcibly taken from her home.

Days later, two men, 29-year-old Orlando Tobar and 21-year-old Jorge Medina-Reyes were taken into custody and accused of kidnapping and killing Solorio-Romero. Court documents show Tobar told investigators she “knew too much” and told witnesses the men had killed her husband.

As of March 24, Solorio-Romero’s body had yet to be found.

On March 23, over a month after charges were filed against Tobar and Medina-Reyes, Unified Police served a search warrant at Solorio-Romero’s Kearns home. While few details were available at that time, Sgt. Melody Cutler did confirm that the warrant’s relation to the investigation into Solorio-Romero’s kidnapping and murder.

Now, officials say at least three additional people have been taken into custody for their alleged involvement in the incident.

Court records show 22-year-old Fernando Marquez and 38-year-old Carolina Marquez, both of Mexico, have been taken into custody. According to court records obtained by ABC4, Fernando was Solorio-Romero’s landlord and Carolina is his mother.

Both are being held on charges of murder, kidnapping, and obstruction of justice.

According to Sgt. Culter, a third person, 27-year-old Ivan Jesus Acosta, has also been arrested for kidnapping and obstruction of justice.

Probable cause statements say all three suspects were allegedly found by authorities cleaning up the scene. Acosta and Fernando also admitted to being involved, according to investigators.

This is a developing story. Stick with ABC4 on-air and online for continuing coverage.