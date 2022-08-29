SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – SLCPD Detectives and SWAT Team have arrested three suspects allegedly involved in an aggravated robbery.

The alleged incident took place early Sunday morning when an unidentified 17-year-old reported being assaulted by two men at gunpoint and having personal items and his car stolen near a hotel in Salt Lake City. The 17-year-old was entering the hotel room with a woman when the two men approached him.

With the assistance of the SLCPD SWAT Team, detectives safely took Anthony Penegar, 28, and Jayson Boal, 29, into custody. SLCPD officers additionally took a 17-year-old minor into custody after finding her driving the man’s stolen vehicle at 7 a.m. Sunday morning.

Through the investigation, officers and detectives developed information leading to the locations of the suspects. Detectives used court-authorized search warrants at two homes to apprehend the suspects.

Penegar and Boal have been booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on charges of Aggravated Robbery and Aggravated Kidnapping. The 17-year-old woman has been booked in the Salt Lake Valley Detention Center for her involvement in the robbery.

No other information has been released at this time.