SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Sunday, Utah! Wild weather struck portions of southern and central Utah Saturday and a similar pattern is anticipated for Sunday as well.

Moisture moving in from the southwest throughout the afternoon and evening will likely generate scattered showers and thunderstorms across the lower two-thirds of the state. Model guidance continues to suggest that storms will form over areas east of I-15 and south of the Uinta Mountains. Flash Flood Potential is elevated to ‘Probable’ for nearly all recreational areas in southern Utah as well.

While the southern tier of the state deals with storms, northern Utah will see another perfect fall day as mostly sunny skies and mid-70’s are in the forecast for the Wasatch Front. Winds will be light with few clouds building in the afternoon.

By Monday, northwest flow will increase statewide, and moisture will begin clearing out of the state. However. enough moisture will remain Monday afternoon for isolated thunderstorms over southern Utah, clearing out through Tuesday morning. A dry northwest flow into midweek, with a building high pressure ridge to the west, will bring sunshine back to the entire region starting Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to remain near seasonal averages today with a slow warming trend through midweek as well.

Bottom Line?! Heavy rain and flash flooding will continue for much of the Beehive State Sunday. Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online! We are There4You!