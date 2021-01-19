UPDATE: Crews working to restore power for thousands of Utahns as high winds move through the state

TUESDAY 1/19/2021 7:21 a.m.

UTAH (ABC4) – As of 7:15 a.m., Rocky Mountain Power is reporting 3,423 Utahns are without power due to 50 outages.

This comes as strong winds move through the state.

About 655 Utahns are without power in Weber County with the majority near Ogden.

For about 100 customers north of Harrisville, power is expected to be restored before 8 a.m.

To the south, near Centerville, about 100 customers are without power due to damaged equipment. Power is expected to be restored in this area before noon.

Near West Jordan, there are about 2,700 customers without power. Rocky Mountain Power reports that crews have arrived in the area and are investigating the cause of this outage.

Power is estimated to be restored before 11:30 a.m. to those affected.

TUESDAY 1/19/2021 6:44 a.m.

UTAH (ABC4) – Over 3,500 Utahns are without power as strong winds move through the state Tuesday morning.

As of 6:30 a.m., Rocky Mountain Power is reporting 51 outages in Utah, affecting about 3,536 customers. Outages are reported in Weber, Davis, and Salt Lake counties.

RMP confirms at least one power line is down, knocking power out to 142 customers.

Near Centerville, about 100 customers are without power.

Between Harrisville, Ogden, and South Ogden, about 650 Utahns are without power.

Near West Jordan, about 2,700 customers are affected by two outages. According to Rocky Mountain Power, the cause of these outages remain under investigation.

We are aware of a large power outage impacting 2,765 customers in West Jordan Utah. We have dispatched crews to investigate and make repairs. The estimated time of restoration is 11:30 am. To report your outage text "OUT" to 759677. We appreciate your patience. — Rocky Mountain Power UT (@RMP_Utah) January 19, 2021

Here are some tips to make sure you’re prepared for power outages: