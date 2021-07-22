Thousands without power as severe storms hit SLC

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Thousands are without power as severe storms hit the Wasatch Front Thursday evening.

According to Rocky Mountain Power’s Outage Map, around 8,000 people are without power stretching from Sandy to downtown Salt Lake City as of 9 p.m.

Courtesy: Rocky Mountain Power

The outage comes after severe thunderstorms blew through the Wasatch Front, leaving flash floods behind.

This video taken by Utah Governor Spencer Cox shows floodwaters overtaking streets at the corner of 300 E and 200 S in downtown SLC

Rocky Mountain Power has not publicly stated when power is expected to be restored to the affected areas, but did tweet that power is expected to be restored to the Sandy and Midvale areas around 12:30 to 1:00 a.m.

ABC4 Chief Meteorologist will have the latest updates on this severe weather on ABC4 News at 10 P.M.

