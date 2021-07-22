Thousands without power as severe storms hit SLC

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Thousands are without power as severe storms hit the Wasatch Front Thursday evening.

According to Rocky Mountain Power’s Outage Map, around 8,000 people are without power stretching from Sandy to downtown Salt Lake City as of 9 p.m.

Courtesy: Rocky Mountain Power

The outage comes after severe thunderstorms blew through the Wasatch Front, leaving flash floods behind.

This video taken by Utah Governor Spencer Cox shows floodwaters overtaking streets at the corner of 300 E and 200 S in downtown SLC

Incredible storm! The corner of 300 E and 200 S. Lots of flooding downtown. Please be safe! pic.twitter.com/O4z6mOcl7o — Spencer Cox (@SpencerJCox) July 23, 2021

Rocky Mountain Power has not publicly stated when power is expected to be restored to the affected areas, but did tweet that power is expected to be restored to the Sandy and Midvale areas around 12:30 to 1:00 a.m.

