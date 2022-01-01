Thousands in Taylorsville without power after car crashes into power pole

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Thousands were left without power on Saturday morning after a vehicle crashed into a power pole.

Taylorsville Police say the crash happened near the area of 5200 S to 6200 S from 2700 W to 1300 W around 5:30 a.m.

Authorities say no injuries were reported, but the crash left around 4,000 residents without power on New Year’s Day.

Officials are currently working to restore electricity and repair any damage to the power pole. Police say power may be out for a significant amount of time.

Rocky Mountain Power restored electricity to over half of customers around 8 a.m., but currently about 1,700 homes are still without electricity

Rocky Mountain Power estimates full restoration before 2 p.m., but that may change.

ABC4 will update this story as more information becomes available.