Thousands of Utahns remain eligible for rental assistance

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – With the Thursday, Some people struggling to keep up with rent now have a little more help from the government.

One of the big questions remaining, what does this mean for people who were evicted after the original moratorium ended this weekend?

Right now, The Utah Housing Coalition is still working to figure out what is next for those people.

Wednesday, The CDC extended the federal eviction moratorium.

“Renters still need to provide a declaration listing their situation,” Francisca Blanc with the Utah Housing Coalition says.

In the meantime, The Coalition says this 60 day extension is only for folks who live in high transmission areas, which differs from the last moratorium. The Coalition says roughly 7,000 Utahns have received some form of housing aid.

Officials say this extension gives the state more time to use the upwards of $100 million in relief money passed by congress.

“We know that it is difficult that when a person is struggling financially they might not know what to do that is why we keep saying you need to act you need to be proactive and you need to communicate with the landlord to get access to this money,” Blanc explains.

Those who qualify could get rental assistance for up to three months. The Coalition reminds folks, if you have an eviction notice or a notice to vacate it is best to try and get out immediately.

“If they continue to stay in the unit they are going to pay three times a day of the rent they own plus the day they rent,” Blanc shares.

The moratorium is extended until October 3, 2021.