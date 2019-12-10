Thousands of students to get new pair of shoes thanks to ‘Warm The Soles of Kids Program’

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Thousands of kids will receive a new pair of shoes thanks to the annual “Warm The Soles” event on Tuesday.

Around 2,000 students receive a new pair of shoes as part of the program.

For over 25 years America First Credit Union has provided more than 60,000 pairs of shoes for Utah and Nevada children in need.

Over the next couple of weeks, AFCU plans to deliver shoes to students from Lakeview, Midvale, Paradise Canyon, and Hill Field Elementary.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. at Midvale Elementary School located at 7830 Chapel St, Midvale.

Contributions to the Warm the Soles of Kids program can be made each year from October 1 to December 31. Click here for more information.

