Thousands of purple flags planted across Utah for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — Thousands of flags will be planted in communities across Utah on Saturday in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Service providers with the Young Women’s Christian Association, YWCA, will be placing purple flags in public places across Utah communities to recognize the thousands of victims affected by domestic violence each year, according to a news release from the YWCA.

This is all a part of the Stop the Violence Utah campaign.

The planting of these flags will correspond with walks hosted by YWCA Utah, with the main walk being held at in Liberty Park at 1300 S 700 E in Salt Lake City from 10 a.m to 11 a.m. Additional walks will be held in Logan, Ogden, and Farmington.

Stop the Violence Utah is a month-long campaign hosted in collaboration with Intermountain Healthcare and the University of Utah Health. According to a news release from the YWCA, the goal of the campaign is to “educate Utahans about available resources for those in abusive situations, raise awareness about the damage domestic violence causes in families and communities, and rally support for local agencies through donations and volunteerism.”

Lear more about supporting this campaign can click.

Help is available 24-7 through the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition at 1-800-897-LINK (5465).

