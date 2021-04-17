Thousands of onions scatter along Logan Canyon after semi truck tips over

Courtesy of the LCFD

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a semi truck rollover, Saturday morning.

On April 17, The Logan City Fire Department was dispatched to Logan Canyon on reports of a tipped-over semi-truck.

As crews arrived on scene it was then discovered the semi-truck was hauling onions, as the vegetables scattered along the canyon roads.

According to the Logan City Fire Department, units from station 71 were able to quickly respond to the incident.

“Happy to report only minor injuries to the driver,” chimes the department in a Facebook post.

Courtesy of the LCFD

It is unknown at this time, what caused the semi truck to turn over.

