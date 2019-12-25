Live Now
Watch 6pm News Live Now
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

New Years Eve in Las Vegas with 8 News NOW

Thousands of dollars in donations provided for those in need through “Light the World” giving machines

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Remarkable Women 876×150

Remarkle Women Contest

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – $3.9 million, that’s what has been donated in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints “Light the World” giving machines program.

A church spokesperson says so far this holiday season, the machines have generated more than 159,000 contributions.

Items purchased include nearly 63,000 chickens, $1.6 million meals, 955,000 vaccines and more than 3,500 pairs of shoes.

The giving machines will remain open through the end of the year.

In Utah, they can be found inside the lobby of the Joseph Smith Memorial Building in downtown Salt Lake and University Place Mall in Orem.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

Temple vandalism arrest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Temple vandalism arrest"

Thousands of dollars in donations provided for those in need through "Light the World" giving machines

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thousands of dollars in donations provided for those in need through "Light the World" giving machines"

Student raises $2k to help his teachers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Student raises $2k to help his teachers"

New lungs for avid outdoorsman

Thumbnail for the video titled "New lungs for avid outdoorsman"

Are you prepared for holiday travel?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Are you prepared for holiday travel?"

Box Office Friday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Box Office Friday"
More Video News
Remarkle Women Contest

Don't Miss