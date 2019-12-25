Thousands of dollars in donations provided for those in need through “Light the World” giving machines

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – $3.9 million, that’s what has been donated in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints “Light the World” giving machines program.

A church spokesperson says so far this holiday season, the machines have generated more than 159,000 contributions.

Items purchased include nearly 63,000 chickens, $1.6 million meals, 955,000 vaccines and more than 3,500 pairs of shoes.

The giving machines will remain open through the end of the year.

In Utah, they can be found inside the lobby of the Joseph Smith Memorial Building in downtown Salt Lake and University Place Mall in Orem.

