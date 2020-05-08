Thousands of dollars already raised for Farmers Feeding Utah

FARR WEST, Utah (ABC4 News) – Thousands of dollars have been raised already on a new campaign called Farmers Feeding Utah according to leaders from the Utah Farm Bureau.

Through crowd-funding, the goal of this campaign is to help farmers in Utah and at the same time help feed families in need.

Farming. It’s a behind the scenes job many of us don’t get to experience, but it’s the reason we’re able to eat.

“Agricultural prices have dropped nearly 50% since the pandemic started,” said dairy farmer and President of the Utah Farm Bureau, Ron Gibson.

While they’re still producing, not enough is being sold.

“On our farm, for example this month, we’ll lose close to $200,000 just this month,” said Gibson.

By raising money online through their website FarmersfeedingUtah.org, funds will go to farmers and ranchers who have crops and animals they don’t have an ability to sell because of the pandemic, according to Ron Gibson.

“We’re buying animals, and dairy products, and that kind of stuff and we’re gonna get proteins to families in need,” said Gibson.

Gibson says he will make sure agriculture in the state is successful and people are being fed.

“What we’re doing here, is we’re creating a miracle, and we can’t create that miracle without your help,” said Gibson.

Gibson says in just 10 days, deliveries to organizations and families will be made.

“It’s brought a little glimmer of hope and just some excitement to farmers and ranchers, about having the opportunity to kind of in a way give their product to people that need it and give back a bit,” said Gibson.

Any farmer and rancher can participate. To donate or become a part of the campaign, go to https://farmersfeedingutah.org.