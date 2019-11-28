Thousands benefit from Crossroads Urban Center’s annual Thanksgiving food giveaway

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Crossroads Urban Center served Thanksgiving meals to thousands of people in need as part of its annual Thanksgiving food giveaway.

This event in downtown Salt Lake City is made possible thanks to a group effort from multiple volunteers including the Utah Food Bank and Harmons who delivered 3,500 turkeys and side dishes.

This is Harmons’ 22nd year of donating.

“It’s been something we always look forward to we always get everyone excited to sign up to give back to the community,” said Bob Harmon, Harmons VP for the Customer.

The spirit of giving extended past the doors where couple Bob and Dorothy Pearce came up with their own idea to help.

“There were so many people standing in line so cold so the next year we started collecting gloves and hats and scarves,” said Dorothy Pearce.

The Pearces have been volunteering for 30 years and say now their grandkids help out as well.

