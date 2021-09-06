This year’s Labor Day travel picks back up at SLC Airport

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The coronavirus slashed the number of travelers last year at the Salt Lake City International Airport, but this Labor Day, thousands of people are traveling once again.

Waiting for their ride home, Erik Gaona and Armando Calata told ABC4 they just got back from a weekend trip to California.

“We were in Los Angeles. Actually, went to Santa Monica and it was pretty good,” Calata said.

“Yeah, we went for my birthday and it was a good weekend for sure,” Gaona said.

Monday afternoon, Kristina Pexton said she too was just getting back from a trip out-of-state.

“It was an anniversary trip, we went to Alaska,” she said.

Holiday travel has picked back up this year. The airport reports more than 25,000 travelers, compared to last year’s 11,000 travelers.

With coronavirus cases surging across the country, travelers said increased case counts are a concern, but they made sure to do their part to stay safe and healthy.

“We were careful, I sanitized all the time,” Pexton said.

“I was a little nervous,” Gaona said. “I kept telling him, ‘put your mask, here’s some hand sanitizer, be careful.’”

“I don’t want to spread anything, and I don’t want to get anything and give it to my family,” Pexton said.

“I felt pretty safe as well and honestly, I think I’m getting used to the mask now. I had to travel last year during the pandemic, and I think you just get used to it and we might have to get used to it,” Calata said.

Masks are still required to be worn at all U.S. airports and on planes and buses. The Transportation Security Administration announced last month this mandate is now in place through mid-January.