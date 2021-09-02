This Utah university isn’t mandating vaccines – yet

FILE – In this March 29, 2021 file photo, a worker readies syringes with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Metairie, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – So far, five higher education institutions in Utah have announced COVID-19 vaccines are required. One in the southern portion of the state has not.

The University of Utah, Utah State University, Weber State, Davis Technical College, and Utah Valley University have confirmed their vaccine requirements. The U of U says students who do not get vaccinated – or request an exemption – cannot register for spring classes.

Dixie State University, who has made headlines all year for their ongoing name-change process, says they are not mandating the COVID-19 vaccines for students, faculty, and staff.

“DSU is working with our local health department and government officials to monitor and assess the COVID-19 situation in Southern Utah on a daily basis,” the university says. “DSU is strongly encouraging vaccines and mask usage along with providing free vaccinations clinics for all students, faculty, and staff. In addition, DSU is hosting educational forums with local medical professionals to provide information and answer questions regarding the vaccine for our entire campus community.”

As of August 30, Dixie State has reported 23 new COVID-19 cases – 21 among students and two among faculty and staff. The school is reporting a total of 30 actives cases.

Another university in southern Utah does not yet have a COVID-19 vaccine requirement in place. Tune in to ABC4 News at 4 p.m. on Thursday for the full story from ABC4 Southern Utah reporter Jordan Verdadeiro.