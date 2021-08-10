This Utah metro area was just ranked among the safest in the nation

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Do you live in a safe city? You do if you live in this Utah County metro area, according to a new report.

Provo–Orem has been ranked as the second safest metro in the country by safety and security site SafeWise.

Based on their report of the 10 Safest Big Cities in the U.S. for 2021, Provo-Orem came in just behind Rockingham County-Strafford County, New Hampshire.

Provo-Orem has seen 0.9 violent crime incidents per 1,000 residents – the lowest for any metro nationwide – and a property crime rate of only 12.78 based on data from the FBI, according to SafeWise.

The Utah metro area is the westernmost safe big city in SafeWise’s rankings. Here are the top 10 safest big cities:

Rockingham County-Strafford County, NH Provo-Orem, UT Cambridge-Newton-Framingham, MA Portland-South Portland, ME Warren-Troy-Farmington Hills, MI Poughkeepsie-Newburgh-Middletown, NY Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT Green Bay, WI Naples-Marco Island, FL Frederick-Gaithersburg-Rockville, MD

SafeWise, with headquarters in Salt Lake City, recently released a report about how safe Utah is, including the 10 safest cities in the state.

The report says Utah’s violent crime saw a slight uptick, rising from 2.3 incidents per 1,000 people in 2020 to 2.4. Despite this, Safewise reports Utah’s violent crime is 35% lower than the national average. Since 2019, Safewise reports Utah’s property crime rate has dropped 22%.

While Provo-Orem has been ranked among the safest in the nation, neither city made the list for the safest in Utah.