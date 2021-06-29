This Utah county is ranked among the healthiest U.S. communities in 2021

UTAH (ABC4) – A Utah county has been ranked among the healthiest U.S. communities for 2021.

On Tuesday, U.S. News released its Healthiest Communities for 2021, which analyzes the health and well-being in thousands of counties and county-equivalents across the nation. Nearly 3,000 county and county-equivalents were assessed in 84 metrics across 10 key categories, like population health, public safety, equity, food and nutrition, and infrastructure.

Los Alamos County in New Mexico topped the list for the second year in a row. Morgan County, located between Ogden and Park City, made the list, landed in the 9th spot for healthiest communities, up from 19th in 2020.

Here are the top 10 healthiest communities in America:

Los Alamos County, New Mexico Douglas County, Colorado Falls Church, Virginia Loudoun County, Virginia Broomfield County, Colorado San Miguel County, Colorado Pitkin County, Colorado Howard County, Maryland Morgan County, Utah Routt County, Colorado

According to U.S. News, here is how Morgan County ranked, out of 100 points, across the 10 categories:

Population Health: 80

Equity: 90

Education: 65

Economy: 78

Housing: 74

Food & Nutrition: 65

Environment: 70

Public Safety: 66

Community Vitality: 78

Infrastructure: 67

Outside of the top 10, here is how other Utah counties ranked:

Davis County: 42nd

Wasatch County: 53rd

Summit County: 58th

Utah County: 98th

Box Elder County: 179th

Cache County: 364th

Sevier County: 366th

Washington County: 390th

Kane County: 407th

Tooele County: 444th

Salt Lake County: 448th

Weber County: 454th

For the full rankings, click here.