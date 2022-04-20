(ABC4) – As industries across the U.S. continue to grow and shrink in a post-pandemic world, looking at the average age of an industry’s employee can reveal where it may be headed. A younger workforce may indicate that it will be a focus for the future.

A new report reveals that the Provo-Orem area has the youngest average employee age followed by Jacksonville, North Carolina, and Santa Barbara- Santa Maria- Goleta, California.

The average employee age in the Provo-Orem area is 30-years-old. Provo is home to Brigham Young University (BYU) which had a fall enrollment of 31,627 undergraduate students.

The city with the oldest workforce is Barnstable Town, Massachusetts followed by Sarasota, Florida, and Prescott, Arizona.

The report also looked at the average employee age in the top 20 industries from 2010 to 2021.

These were the findings:

1. Real Estate and rental and leasing 46.8 2. Public Administration 45.1 3. Utilities 45.0 4. Transportation and warehousing 44.8 5. Agriculture, forestry, fishing, and hunting 44.4 6. Professional, scientific, and technical services 44.3 7. Manufacturing 44.0 8. Education 43.9 9. Wholesale Trade 43.3 10. Finance and insurance 43.0 11. Other services, except public administration 42.9 12. Health care and social assistance 42.8 13. Construction 42.2 14. Mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction 42.1 15. Information 41.8 16. Administrative and support and waste management services 41.1 17. Retail 39.6 18. Arts, entertainment, and recreation 38.2 19. Accommodation and food services 33.2 20. Military 33.1 Courtesy: Skynova

Researchers looked at the geographic changes in employee numbers finding Idaho and Utah to have the highest gains. Idaho saw a 13.8% increase in its workforce while Utah saw an 11.4% increase in its workforce.