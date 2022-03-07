WEBER COUNTY, UTAH (ABC4 News) – A healthy helping of snow has helped Utah’s lackluster snowpack and ski resorts.

According to the National Weather service, this past weekend snow brought as much as 14 inches of snow to Wasatch Front valley floors and as much as 19 inches in some of the mountain areas.

The Utah Avalanche Center says “considerable” avalanche danger remains in issue in many of the Northern Utah backcounty areas.

The ABC4 Pinpoint weather team projects another round snow will drop a significant amount of powder Tuesday into Wednesday across Northern Utah. While many Utahns are excited for the gift courtesy of Mother Nature, Snowbasin resort says it’s been business as usual throughout the ski season despite a lack of snow.

“This one was a good storm, actually produced more than we thought we’d get. I came up yesterday it was a powder day which we haven’t had a lot of this season” says Snowbasin, General Manager Davy Ratchford.

Skiers ABC4 spoke with were happy for the fresh powder as well, so much so that Snowbasin resort saw a busier than normal Monday filled with riders ready to enjoy some of the greatest snow on earth.



“We’re loving the snow today, it’s nicely groomed” Jean Schlier of Hooper tells ABC4 after finishing her first run on the mountain Monday morning.

For Schlier and others who decided to take advantage of some Monday morning skiing, they got to enjoy real fresh snow. Snowbasin’s Davy Ratchford says it’s quite normal for their crews to lay a decent amount of manmade snow on the terrain.



This year they just had to make it further into the season. But even with the challenges presented by Utah’s lackluster snowpack, Ratchford said the 2021-2022 ski season is far from a bust. “So, on average, it’s a little below normal on our snowpack but it’s still been a good year, what we really benefitted from is a long period of cold temps, so it kept the snow around” says Ratchford.

Other skiers like Sarah Wichern of Ogden says her and her friends are regulars on the mountain, low temperatures or not, “we constantly check the weather for snow conditions, we still come but hoping for snow to make it better” says Wichern and friends.

Davy Ratchford of Snowbasin says these March storms really help them finish out the season strong.

He says at the moment, mid-April is when they’re planning to wrap things up for the season but if more snow happens to fall, they may look into extending the season for their customers.