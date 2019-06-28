‘This mattress’: Investigators ask for public’s help finding evidence in Mackenzie Lueck disappearance

Tip line overwhelmed with reports of mattress spotted all across Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake City police are asking for the public’s help tracking down some key evidence in connection with a missing University of Utah student.

Investigators searched a house in Salt Lake City’s Fairpark neighborhood Wednesday in connection with 23-year-old Mackenzie Lueck’s disappearance.

Officers could be seen combing through the property near 500 N. 1000 W. They removed bags of evidence, but they have not divulged what they found.

At a press conference Thursday morning, Salt Lake City police said they are looking for one particular piece of evidence.

“Last night, several people made us aware of a mattress and box spring that were given away from the residence at 547 N. 1000 W. in Fairpark,” Salt Lake City Chief of Police Mike Brown.

“We are looking to find this mattress as well as a box spring in relation to this case. These items were possibly given away from 547 N. 1000 W. If you picked up these items please contact us at 801-799-3000,” said @slcpd on Twitter – Courtesy: Salt Lake City Police Department

Chief Brown asked whoever took the mattress and box spring to contact the Salt Lake City Police Department at 801-799-3000. Chief Brown said investigators would like to recover those items as part of the investigation.

Last week, Salt Lake City police set up a tip line solely dedicated to Lueck’s case. After releasing information about the mattress and box spring Thursday, police said the line was overwhelmed with calls regarding mattresses and box springs spotted all over the city.

Police say they are looking specifically for the mattress that came from the Fairpark residence. If you have credible information about where the items may be, you’re asked to call the non-emergency dispatch number at 801-799-3000.

