SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — It’s a day of celebration unique to the state of Utah. As Utah continues to grow with thousands migrating to the Beehive State, some of the state’s newcomers may be wondering: What is Pioneer Day and why do we celebrate it?

Pioneer Day is about as unique as fry sauce for Utah. While it originated here, surrounding states have begun celebrating it as well. It’s basically a second Fourth of July for Utahns, celebrated by fireworks, parades, rodeos, and more.

So why do Utahns celebrate a second day in July?

If the name wasn’t a giveaway, July 24, or Pioneer Day, celebrates the day Brigham Young and members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints arrived in the Great Salt Lake Valley.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to the Library of Congress, LDS Church members began their travels west, escaping religious persecution after the Church’s founder, Joseph Smith, was killed in Illinois. Determined to settle in an isolated region, the Library of Congress said Brigham Young and his followers viewed their arrival into the Salt Lake Valley as the founding of a “Mormon homeland.”

The trek from Illinois to what eventually became Utah was long. After thousands of miles, many in Brigham Young’s party were sick and ill, making the open valley a welcoming sight, especially after hiking through the Rocky Mountains.

Salt Lake City, Utah 1891. H. Wellge, panoramic map artist; Milwaukee Wis.: American Publishing Co., 1891. Panoramic Maps. Geography & Map Division Mormon Temple Grounds. [Salt Lake City, Utah]. L. Hollard, photographer, 1912. Panoramic Photographs . Prints & Photographs Division

The Library of Congress says the pioneers wasted little time getting to work. Potatoes and turnips were planted, a dam was built, and Salt Lake City, Utah’s eventual state capital, was founded.

Pioneer Day has been celebrated in Utah since 1849, two years after Young arrived in the valley. It’s recognized as an official state holiday. It has even spawned a tongue-in-cheek cultural holiday by those who are not members of the LDS Church called Pie-and-Beer Day.