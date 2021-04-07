‘This is law’: SLC Mayor Mendenhall proudly stands by decision to mandate masks indefinitely

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — It’s a first of its kind move in Utah.

Salt Lake City will continue to require masks even after the state’s mask mandate ends this Saturday, April 10th.

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall said the move is what’s best for the community and was mostly data-driven.

She said it took several weeks between her and her team to make the decision.

Essentially, the mask mandate that’s in place now in Salt Lake will continue indefinitely.

“This is law,” said Mendenhall.

This is a law that goes against the statewide mask mandate.

“It has defied the expertise of doctors around the world, across this country, and right here in Utah who continue to ask us to wear masks and other protective measures against this contagious virus,” said Mendenhall.

University of Utah Health Dr. Russel Vinik said the virus has spread more in Salt Lake City than in Salt Lake County.

The UK Covid variant currently makes up 30 percent of cases in Salt Lake City. Two months ago that number was closer to one percent.

“That is a very rapid rise and we expect that to continue to rise and likely will create an increase in cases in the near future,” said Vinik.

The future is looking bright for restaurant owners in downtown Salt Lake City.

“We are thrilled,” said owner of Takashi and Post Office Place Tamara Gibo.

“I am so grateful for her support,” said Owner of Public Coffee Missy Greis.

“My entire staff was dreading having the arguments, the fights, and the unpleasant that can happen when they feel they don’t need to follow the rules of the establishment,” said Gibo.

Both Gibo and Greis said they would have required masks regardless of Mendenhall’s decision.

Greis said the statewide mask mandate should have been extended.

“Our employees across this industry are not happy about this,” said Greis. “All of us are ready to drop the mask and it is not going to happen yet.”

The Salt Lake City mask mandate doesn’t have an end date.

“It continues exactly what is in place today,” said Mendenhall. “It doesn’t make any changes to the mask mandate.”

A big data point for Mendenhall was that much of the Covid data has plateaued, but not declined like the rest of Salt Lake County.