‘This is getting ridiculous’, DWR says stop fishing illegally

UTAH (ABC4) – The Division of Wildlife Resources is reminding citizens to not fish in restricted areas, Saturday.

On July 10, officials discovered 50 dead fish laid out in a line with fishing line still attached at the Lake at the Hill in Cedar City.

“This is getting ridiculous. We need the public’s help,” states the Division. “If you see anyone who is fishing illegally at the Lake at the Hill please call DWR immediately”

According to Conservation officers, it may be a good time to review the Utah Fishing Guidebook and its regulations because if you’re caught illegally taking fish from one of Utah’s bodies of water, you may actually be hurting the natural habitat and can face hundreds in fines.

And as the Beehive State continues to endure extreme drought conditions, the Division has also announced increased fishing limits at 10 water bodies in Utah.

The ongoing drought Utah is having a notable effects on Utah’s fish.

DWR explains that drought conditions can cause smaller amounts of water to heat up fast, which can lead to sometimes fatal water temperatures for fish.

Here are the 10 bodies of water affected by the change:

Blacksmith Fork River, Cache County: Increasing the daily limit to eight trout from the Nibley Diversion downstream to the confluence with the Logan River

Increasing the daily limit to eight trout Gunlock Reservoir, Washington County: : Increasing the daily limit to 12 largemouth bass with no size restrictions and removing the limit on bluegill and black crappie

Increasing the daily limit to eight trout Lower Enterprise Reservoir, Washington County: Increasing the daily limit to eight trout and 12 smallmouth bass

Increasing the daily limit to eight trout Upper Enterprise Reservoir, Washington County: Increasing the daily limit to eight trout and 12 smallmouth bass

“When we decrease the number of fish stocked into one lake, we will reallocate those fish to another waterbody where we don’t anticipate low water levels,” DWR Sportfish Coordinator Randy Oplinger adds. “Despite low water levels in some lakes, fishing will be very good in a lot of places this summer. The number of waters where we are expecting drought impacts is very small, and we anticipate that the majority of water bodies, including the major fisheries in the state, won’t be affected.”

The increase in fishing limits will take effect immediately and will last until October 31, 2021, according to DWR.