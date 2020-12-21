‘This could have ended very differently’: Group rescued off ‘iceberg’ by Wasatch Search & Rescue

WASATCH COUNTY (ABC4) – Authorities are reminding Utahns that just because there is ice forming on lakes and reservoirs doesn’t mean it’s completely safe yet.

Wasatch Search & Rescue says it was called out for a group of people ice fishing on the Strawberry Reservoir that found themselves on an iceberg floating away from the bank at around 11:20 a.m. Sunday.

Search & Rescue and EMS deployed to the area.

Crews were able to get the Ice Rescue team out to the scene quickly and ensure the group was safe until the rescue boat arrived.

In total, crews rescued three adults and a dog.

“This could have ended very differently. Please know how to read the ice before you venture out this early in the season,” Wasatch Search & Rescue says.