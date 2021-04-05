This Bud is for us: Utah first to have its own Budweiser bottle

(ABC4) – Utah just became the first state to have its own Budweiser bottle.

In August 2020, Budweiser began its efforts to become the official beer of the Beehive State. To support its efforts, Bud even released an ad, featuring Jed, a proud Utahn, as well as support from local athletes including Joss Christensen, American freestyle skier, and Nick Rimando, a previous member of the US national soccer team.

At the time, Budweiser unveiled Utah’s own can, which you can see here.

The effort fell through at the time. But now the official, limited-edition Utah Budweiser bottles are available through May 7, 2021.

The new Utah bottle – which you can see below – features the iconic Delicate Arch, mountains, people biking, fishing, and snowboarding, Salt Lake City’s skyline, and a nod to our history of pioneers. Unlike the can design, a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple – presumably, the Salt Lake Temple – does not appear on the bottle.

On the label, which you can see below, Budweiser calls itself “Utah’s favorite full-bodied beer.”

“This is the famous Budweiser beer. A 5% ABV beer enjoyed by Utahns far and wide. And now it’s the beer that is proud and honored to be called Utah’s favorite full-bodied beer,” is printed at the top of the bottle.

The label also reads “Brewed for the Beehive State” and “This Bud’s for U-tah.”

To commemorate the launch of the Utah Budweiser Bottles, Budweiser is offering the Swear, Sip, and Ski sweepstakes. Anyone in the U.S. is eligible to partake in a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to scream profanities at the top of their lungs while on the top of a scenic Utah mountain.

The trip will be redeemed next year to accommodate a full ski season, according to Budweiser.

About the sweepstakes

Budweiser says one winner and a friend will be flown to the top of a mountain via helicopter where they will be able to yell, scream, and swear their hearts out.

The winner and a friend will then get a photoshoot atop the mountain.

Then, depending on the ski level, the winner and their friend will have the chance to ski six to 15 runs and enjoy a private and customized Budweiser-inspired classic lunch. A two-night accommodation at a Snowbird ski resort is included.

Budweiser says the sweepstakes is open through April 19, 2021.

To enter, follow @BudweiserUSA, Comment #BudUtahSwearsBy #Sweeps.

For more information, visit Budweiser’s website.